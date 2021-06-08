Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Almonte lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|101
|110
|050
|—
|9
|Philadelphia
|001
|112
|000
|—
|5
E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), Contreras (6), Riley (11), Harper (8), Realmuto (6). S_Nola (5).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brogdon L,4-2 BS,1-4
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hale
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).
