Sports News

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 12 8 Totals 35 5 11 5
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 3 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Segura 2b 2 0 1 1
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0
Riley 3b 5 1 3 2 Harper rf 3 1 1 1
Swanson ss 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1
Almonte lf 4 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0
Contreras c 4 2 3 2 Torreyes ss 4 0 2 0
Heredia cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Nola p 0 0 0 1
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 1 1 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 1
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 101 110 050 9
Philadelphia 001 112 000 5

E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), Contreras (6), Riley (11), Harper (8), Realmuto (6). S_Nola (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly 4 1-3 5 3 2 3 0
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Greene BS,0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Newcomb W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola 5 7 4 4 2 7
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarado H,8 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brogdon L,4-2 BS,1-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 0
Coonrod 2-3 2 2 0 0 0
Hale 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).

Sports News

