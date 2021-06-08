Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 12 8 Totals 35 5 11 5 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 3 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Segura 2b 2 0 1 1 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Riley 3b 5 1 3 2 Harper rf 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Almonte lf 4 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 Contreras c 4 2 3 2 Torreyes ss 4 0 2 0 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Nola p 0 0 0 1 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 1 1 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 1 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 101 110 050 — 9 Philadelphia 001 112 000 — 5

E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), Contreras (6), Riley (11), Harper (8), Realmuto (6). S_Nola (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Smyly 4 1-3 5 3 2 3 0 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Greene BS,0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Newcomb W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1

Philadelphia Nola 5 7 4 4 2 7 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado H,8 1 0 0 0 1 0 Brogdon L,4-2 BS,1-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 Coonrod 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 Hale 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.