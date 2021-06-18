Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 3 6 Edman rf-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Carlson cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .263 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .245 Rondón 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Thomas rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .109 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Molina c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Knizner c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sosa 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .168 Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 9 11 9 7 7 Acuña Jr. rf 1 2 0 0 2 0 .293 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .246 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albies 2b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .250 Almonte lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .300 Riley 3b-1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .286 Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Contreras c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Fried p 2 0 0 1 1 0 .313 a-Adrianza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220

St. Louis 100 000 000_1 3 0 Atlanta 140 400 00x_9 11 0

a-popped out for Fried in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 3, Atlanta 9. 2B_Edman (18), Albies (20), Heredia (15). HR_Contreras (7), off Martínez; Albies (9), off Martínez. RBIs_Goldschmidt (34), Riley 2 (33), Contreras (21), Freeman (39), Albies 3 (40), Almonte (5), Fried (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (15). CS_Acuña Jr. (5), Sosa (4). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 0; Atlanta 5 (Swanson, Fried, Acuña Jr., Albies). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 2; Atlanta 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Carlson, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Arenado, Swanson.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martínez, L, 3-8 3 8 8 8 4 3 68 6.62 Woodford 2 2 1 1 2 2 44 4.03 LeBlanc 3 1 0 0 1 2 37 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 4-4 7 2 1 1 2 6 98 4.21 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.06 Webb 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.29

Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-2. HBP_Martínez 2 (Acuña Jr.,Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:51. A_40,377 (41,084).

