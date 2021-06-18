Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
|Edman rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Carlson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Rondón 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Thomas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Molina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sosa 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Martínez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|LeBlanc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|7
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Almonte lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Riley 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|a-Adrianza ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|140
|400
|00x_9
|11
|0
a-popped out for Fried in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 3, Atlanta 9. 2B_Edman (18), Albies (20), Heredia (15). HR_Contreras (7), off Martínez; Albies (9), off Martínez. RBIs_Goldschmidt (34), Riley 2 (33), Contreras (21), Freeman (39), Albies 3 (40), Almonte (5), Fried (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (15). CS_Acuña Jr. (5), Sosa (4). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 0; Atlanta 5 (Swanson, Fried, Acuña Jr., Albies). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 2; Atlanta 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Carlson, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Arenado, Swanson.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martínez, L, 3-8
|3
|
|8
|8
|8
|4
|3
|68
|6.62
|Woodford
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|44
|4.03
|LeBlanc
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 4-4
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|4.21
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.06
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.29
Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-2. HBP_Martínez 2 (Acuña Jr.,Acuña Jr.).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:51. A_40,377 (41,084).
