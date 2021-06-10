On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman tears knee ligament

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman injured a knee during training and needs surgery.

The team said Thursday he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Hyndman has one goal in seven games this season, his third with Atlanta following stints with Fulham (2014-16), Glasgow Rangers (2016-17), Bournemouth (2017-19) and Hibernian (2018).

Hyndman has two appearances for the United States but none since 2016. He is a grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers