|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Long Island
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Lancaster
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|York
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|19
|8
|.720
|—
|High Point
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|Gastonia
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|West Virginia
|10
|16
|.385
|9
___
No games scheduled
Long Island 19, Lancaster 18
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 7
Lexington 13, West Virginia 1
York 5, High Point 4
York at High Point, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
