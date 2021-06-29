Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 16 13 .552
Long Island 15 13 .536 ½
Lancaster 14 15 .483 2
York 12 17 .414 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 19 8 .720
High Point 13 15 .464 7
Gastonia 12 15 .444
West Virginia 10 16 .385 9

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 19, Lancaster 18

Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 7

Lexington 13, West Virginia 1

York 5, High Point 4

Wednesday’s Games

York at High Point, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

