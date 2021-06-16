ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

Wednesday
At The Queen’s Club
London
Purse: €1,290,135
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
