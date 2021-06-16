ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

Wednesday

At The Queen’s Club

London

Purse: €1,290,135

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

