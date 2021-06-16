On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 8:21 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At The Queen’s Club

London

Purse: €1,290,135

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs