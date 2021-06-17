ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

Thursday

At The Queen’s Club

London

Purse: €1,290,135

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans (6), Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-5, 6-4.

