ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results

Tuesday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €783,665
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.
