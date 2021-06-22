ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results

Tuesday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €783,665

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.

