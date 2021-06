Friday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €783,665

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.