ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Wednesday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €543,210
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 6-4, 6-1.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
James Duckworth, Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 6-3, 6-2.
