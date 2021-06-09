On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 6:08 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €543,210

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 6-4, 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 6-3, 6-2.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony