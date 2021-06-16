ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

Wednesday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €1,318,605
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (3), Germany, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
