ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 6:25 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €1,318,605

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (3), Germany, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

