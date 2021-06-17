ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 6:33 am
Thursday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €1,318,605

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (5), Germany, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

