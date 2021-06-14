ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

Monday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €1,318,605
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Corentin Moutet, France, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 1-6, 7-5, 0-0, ret.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Dustin Brown and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Daniel Masur and Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
