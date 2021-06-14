ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 6:44 am
Monday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €1,318,605

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Corentin Moutet, France, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 1-6, 7-5, 0-0, ret.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Dustin Brown and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Daniel Masur and Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

