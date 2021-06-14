On Air: The Search for Accountability
Auburn adds Georgia transfer guard KD Johnson to hoop roster

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 2:51 pm
1 min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson is transferring to Southeastern Conference rival Auburn.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Johnson has signed an Athletics Financial Aid Agreement to play for Auburn next season.

Johnson, who averaged 13.5 points and 1.9 steals per game as a freshman at Georgia last season, will be eligible immediately and have four years remaining. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played in 16 games last season after being declared eligible before the Auburn game.

“Three or four years ago, Auburn may have been one of the first schools to offer K.D., and I fell in love with him because he had such a strong personality on the basketball court, he was tough, he was aggressive and he was not afraid,” Pearl said. “After last season, and with us having this enormous transition of our backcourt, we were really excited about the possibility of working together.

“I think he will excel offensively and defensively with what we do.”

The Atlanta native shot 42% from the floor, including 39% from 3-point range, last season.

Johnson scored 21 points against Auburn in his college debut on Jan. 13, adding seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. He was rated the No. 97 overall recruit out of high school according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

