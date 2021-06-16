On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Augustana University to add Division I men’s hockey program

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 4:04 pm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Augustana University is adding Division I men’s hockey, becoming the first in South Dakota to offer the sport at the top collegiate level.

The school announced the move Wednesday. It will be one of more than 60 Division I schools to offer hockey in the country

Augustana spokeswoman Jill Wilson called it a “game-changing” move for the university.

Sioux Falls businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford donated money to kickstart the program. Wilson would not give details about the contribution other than to say it would “facilitate this extraordinary opportunity.”

Details about an arena, coach, conference and program start have not been announced. The Sanford Premier Center, home to a United States Hockey League team, seats more than 10,000 for hockey,

Augustana has said it wants to move all of its programs to Division I by 2030.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

