Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Austin FC and Columbus meet in cross-conference contest

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Columbus Crew (4-3-2) vs. Austin FC (2-5-3)

Austin; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +141, Columbus +193, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC faces the Columbus Crew in non-conference action.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Austin FC takes the field for the eleventh game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 11-6 through its first 10 games of MLS play.

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-5 in road games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair