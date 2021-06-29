Trending:
Austin FC and Portland meet for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Portland Timbers (4-5-1) vs. Austin FC (2-5-4)

Austin; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +119, Portland +221, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC faces the Portland Timbers in non-conference action.

Austin FC takes the field for the twelfth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 11-6 through its first 11 games of MLS play.

The Timbers put together an 11-6-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-2-4 in road matches. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

