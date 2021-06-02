Trending:
Báez, Rizzo lead Cubs in 3-game sweep of Padres

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 8:22 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie.

The Cubs homered eight times as they swept the Padres in a three-game set at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2012. San Diego lost its fourth straight, its longest skid since last August.

Pierce Johnson (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Adbert Alzolay (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and New York beat Arizona.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save. Joakim Soria (0-1) took the loss.

The Mets had 16 hits and the second through fifth hitters — Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith — were a combined 13 of 24 with six RBIs.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just two innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

