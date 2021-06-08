On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 39 10 16 10
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1
Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 Mancini dh 5 0 2 1
Blankenhorn 2b 1 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 2 2 1
McCann 1b 4 0 1 0 Wilkerson rf 0 0 0 0
Alonso dh 4 2 2 3 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1
Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 2 3 0
Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Severino c 4 2 2 0
Nido c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 3
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 3
Williams cf 1 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 0 0 0
Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0
New York 200 000 001 3
Baltimore 031 131 01x 10

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Franco (14), Valaika 2 (4), Mullins 2 (17), Galvis (11), Santander (10). HR_Alonso 2 (9), Franco (7), Santander (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson L,1-5 2 2-3 8 4 4 1 4
Gsellman 2 1-3 4 4 4 1 1
Barnes 1 3 1 1 0 1
Dr.Smith 2 1 1 1 1 3
Baltimore
Zimmermann W,4-3 5 2 2 2 2 7
H.Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wells 2 0 0 0 0 1
Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:14. A_9,431 (45,971).

