Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Blankenhorn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|McCann 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Pillar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|031
|131
|01x
|—
|10
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Franco (14), Valaika 2 (4), Mullins 2 (17), Galvis (11), Santander (10). HR_Alonso 2 (9), Franco (7), Santander (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson L,1-5
|2
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Gsellman
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann W,4-3
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|H.Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:14. A_9,431 (45,971).
