Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 39 10 16 10 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 Mancini dh 5 0 2 1 Blankenhorn 2b 1 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 2 2 1 McCann 1b 4 0 1 0 Wilkerson rf 0 0 0 0 Alonso dh 4 2 2 3 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 2 3 0 Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Severino c 4 2 2 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 3 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 3 Williams cf 1 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 0 0 0 Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0

New York 200 000 001 — 3 Baltimore 031 131 01x — 10

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Franco (14), Valaika 2 (4), Mullins 2 (17), Galvis (11), Santander (10). HR_Alonso 2 (9), Franco (7), Santander (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Peterson L,1-5 2 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 Gsellman 2 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 Barnes 1 3 1 1 0 1 Dr.Smith 2 1 1 1 1 3

Baltimore Zimmermann W,4-3 5 2 2 2 2 7 H.Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wells 2 0 0 0 0 1 Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:14. A_9,431 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.