Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 2 9
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .215
Blankenhorn 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
McCann 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Alonso dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .255
Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Williams cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 16 10 3 9
Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .325
Mancini dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .276
Santander rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .276
Wilkerson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .252
Galvis ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .259
Severino c 4 2 2 0 1 1 .239
Franco 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .208
Valaika 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .183
McKenna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
New York 200 000 001_3 4 0
Baltimore 031 131 01x_10 16 0

LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Franco (14), Valaika 2 (4), Mullins 2 (17), Galvis (11), Santander (10). HR_Alonso (8), off Zimmermann; Alonso (9), off Lakins Sr.; Franco (7), off Gsellman; Santander (4), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Alonso 3 (28), Valaika 3 (10), Mullins (19), Mancini (45), Franco 3 (31), Mountcastle (31), Santander (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Baltimore 5 (Galvis, Santander, McKenna, Franco). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Baltimore 7 for 16.

GIDP_Alonso, Mountcastle.

DP_New York 1 (Villar, Peraza, McCann); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Galvis, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, L, 1-5 2 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 69 6.32
Gsellman 2 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 31 3.65
Barnes 1 3 1 1 0 1 35 5.40
Dr.Smith 2 1 1 1 1 3 41 3.60
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 4-3 5 2 2 2 2 7 90 4.83
H.Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.00
Wells 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.28
Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 1 9 6.16

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-0. WP_Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:14. A_9,431 (45,971).

Sports News

