Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|9
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Blankenhorn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|McCann 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Pillar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Peraza 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|3
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Wilkerson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Galvis ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Severino c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.183
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|New York
|200
|000
|001_3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|031
|131
|01x_10
|16
|0
LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Franco (14), Valaika 2 (4), Mullins 2 (17), Galvis (11), Santander (10). HR_Alonso (8), off Zimmermann; Alonso (9), off Lakins Sr.; Franco (7), off Gsellman; Santander (4), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Alonso 3 (28), Valaika 3 (10), Mullins (19), Mancini (45), Franco 3 (31), Mountcastle (31), Santander (16).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Baltimore 5 (Galvis, Santander, McKenna, Franco). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Baltimore 7 for 16.
GIDP_Alonso, Mountcastle.
DP_New York 1 (Villar, Peraza, McCann); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Galvis, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 1-5
|2
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|69
|6.32
|Gsellman
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|31
|3.65
|Barnes
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|5.40
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|41
|3.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 4-3
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|4.83
|H.Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.00
|Wells
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.28
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|6.16
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-0. WP_Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:14. A_9,431 (45,971).
