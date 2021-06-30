Baltimore 13, Houston 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|5
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|.323
|Hays rf
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Santander dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|McKenna lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Leyba 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Urías ss
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.265
|Franco 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Wynns c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.171
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|9
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.286
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.330
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.300
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|154_13
|16
|0
|Houston
|010
|020
|000_3
|7
|0
LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 12. 2B_Mullins (22), Franco 2 (18). HR_Mullins (14), off Urquidy; Santander (5), off Stanek; Urías (3), off García; Wynns (2), off García. RBIs_Mullins 2 (30), Hays 3 (25), Santander (18), Franco 3 (41), Urías 2 (12), Wynns 2 (7), Toro 3 (13). SB_Straw (12), Altuve (3). CS_Santander (1), Straw (5). SF_Toro.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle); Houston 4 (Brantley, Toro, Alvarez). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Wynns, Tucker. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Maldonado, Altuve, Maldonado).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|40
|5.79
|Plutko
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|5.18
|A.Wells, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|48
|3.86
|Tate, S, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|3.66
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.38
|Scrubb
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|36
|5.94
|Raley
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|33
|5.97
|Garza Jr., L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|4.82
|Stanek
|1
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|32
|4.59
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|García
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|29
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 3-0, A.Wells 1-0, Tate 1-0, Stanek 1-1, Taylor 1-1. HBP_Lakins Sr. (Maldonado), Tate (Gurriel). WP_Lakins Sr., Garza Jr., Taylor. PB_Maldonado (2).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:53. A_30,346 (41,168).
