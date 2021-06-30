Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:35 am
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 16 13 5 9
Mullins cf 5 1 4 2 1 1 .323
Hays rf 6 0 2 3 0 1 .245
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Santander dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .239
McKenna lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Leyba 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .154
Urías ss 3 3 2 2 2 0 .265
Franco 3b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .213
Wynns c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .171
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 9 5
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .286
Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .341
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .330
Alvarez lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Correa ss 3 2 0 0 2 2 .300
Tucker rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Toro 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .245
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .271
Maldonado c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .181
Baltimore 100 020 154_13 16 0
Houston 010 020 000_3 7 0

LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 12. 2B_Mullins (22), Franco 2 (18). HR_Mullins (14), off Urquidy; Santander (5), off Stanek; Urías (3), off García; Wynns (2), off García. RBIs_Mullins 2 (30), Hays 3 (25), Santander (18), Franco 3 (41), Urías 2 (12), Wynns 2 (7), Toro 3 (13). SB_Straw (12), Altuve (3). CS_Santander (1), Straw (5). SF_Toro.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle); Houston 4 (Brantley, Toro, Alvarez). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 8.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Tucker. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Maldonado, Altuve, Maldonado).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lakins Sr. 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 40 5.79
Plutko 2 2 0 0 3 2 33 5.18
A.Wells, W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 48 3.86
Tate, S, 1-1 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 35 3.66
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 27 3.38
Scrubb 2 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 36 5.94
Raley 1 3 2 1 0 1 33 5.97
Garza Jr., L, 0-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 29 4.82
Stanek 1 4 5 5 2 2 32 4.59
Taylor 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 3.38
García 1 5 4 4 0 0 29 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 3-0, A.Wells 1-0, Tate 1-0, Stanek 1-1, Taylor 1-1. HBP_Lakins Sr. (Maldonado), Tate (Gurriel). WP_Lakins Sr., Garza Jr., Taylor. PB_Maldonado (2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:53. A_30,346 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight