Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 16 13 5 9 Mullins cf 5 1 4 2 1 1 .323 Hays rf 6 0 2 3 0 1 .245 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Santander dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .239 McKenna lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200 Leyba 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .154 Urías ss 3 3 2 2 2 0 .265 Franco 3b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .213 Wynns c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .171

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 9 5 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .286 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .341 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .330 Alvarez lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Correa ss 3 2 0 0 2 2 .300 Tucker rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Toro 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .245 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .271 Maldonado c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .181

Baltimore 100 020 154_13 16 0 Houston 010 020 000_3 7 0

LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 12. 2B_Mullins (22), Franco 2 (18). HR_Mullins (14), off Urquidy; Santander (5), off Stanek; Urías (3), off García; Wynns (2), off García. RBIs_Mullins 2 (30), Hays 3 (25), Santander (18), Franco 3 (41), Urías 2 (12), Wynns 2 (7), Toro 3 (13). SB_Straw (12), Altuve (3). CS_Santander (1), Straw (5). SF_Toro.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle); Houston 4 (Brantley, Toro, Alvarez). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Tucker. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Maldonado, Altuve, Maldonado).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lakins Sr. 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 40 5.79 Plutko 2 2 0 0 3 2 33 5.18 A.Wells, W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 48 3.86 Tate, S, 1-1 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 35 3.66

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 27 3.38 Scrubb 2 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 36 5.94 Raley 1 3 2 1 0 1 33 5.97 Garza Jr., L, 0-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 29 4.82 Stanek 1 4 5 5 2 2 32 4.59 Taylor 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 García 1 5 4 4 0 0 29 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 3-0, A.Wells 1-0, Tate 1-0, Stanek 1-1, Taylor 1-1. HBP_Lakins Sr. (Maldonado), Tate (Gurriel). WP_Lakins Sr., Garza Jr., Taylor. PB_Maldonado (2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:53. A_30,346 (41,168).

