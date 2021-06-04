Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 1 10 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .263 Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .141 a-Chang ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .171 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 6 3 3 7 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Santander rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .257 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .240 Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .238 Stewart lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .218 1-McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Severino c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239

Cleveland 000 001 000_1 8 2 Baltimore 000 000 21x_3 6 0

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

E_Naylor (5), Shaw (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Stewart (5). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Mountcastle (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramirez (11), Mountcastle 2 (27), Santander (12). SB_Zimmer (3). CS_Zimmer (0). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges, Ramirez, Miller, Hernandez, Zimmer); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Wilkerson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_Mountcastle, Mancini.

DP_Cleveland 2 (A.Rosario, Hernandez, Naylor; Ramírez, Hernandez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejía 3 1 0 0 1 2 50 0.00 Maton 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 6.05 Sandlin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00 Shaw, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 1.99 Wittgren 1 3 1 1 1 0 14 5.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin 5 3 0 0 1 4 86 3.60 H.Harvey 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 9.00 Sulser, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.66 Scott, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.09 Fry, S, 2-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 1.99

IBB_off Wittgren (Galvis). WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:50. A_12,009 (45,971).

