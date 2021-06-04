Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 1 10
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .263
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .141
a-Chang ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 3 7
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Santander rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .257
Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .240
Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .238
Stewart lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .218
1-McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Severino c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Cleveland 000 001 000_1 8 2
Baltimore 000 000 21x_3 6 0

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

E_Naylor (5), Shaw (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Stewart (5). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Mountcastle (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramirez (11), Mountcastle 2 (27), Santander (12). SB_Zimmer (3). CS_Zimmer (0). SF_Santander.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges, Ramirez, Miller, Hernandez, Zimmer); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Wilkerson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_Mountcastle, Mancini.

DP_Cleveland 2 (A.Rosario, Hernandez, Naylor; Ramírez, Hernandez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía 3 1 0 0 1 2 50 0.00
Maton 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 6.05
Sandlin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00
Shaw, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 1.99
Wittgren 1 3 1 1 1 0 14 5.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin 5 3 0 0 1 4 86 3.60
H.Harvey 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 9.00
Sulser, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.66
Scott, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.09
Fry, S, 2-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 1.99

IBB_off Wittgren (Galvis). WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:50. A_12,009 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters