Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|1
|10
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|a-Chang ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.238
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|21x_3
|6
|0
a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
E_Naylor (5), Shaw (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Stewart (5). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Mountcastle (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramirez (11), Mountcastle 2 (27), Santander (12). SB_Zimmer (3). CS_Zimmer (0). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges, Ramirez, Miller, Hernandez, Zimmer); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Wilkerson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_Mountcastle, Mancini.
DP_Cleveland 2 (A.Rosario, Hernandez, Naylor; Ramírez, Hernandez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|0.00
|Maton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|6.05
|Sandlin, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Shaw, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|1.99
|Wittgren
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|5.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|86
|3.60
|H.Harvey
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Sulser, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.66
|Scott, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|3.09
|Fry, S, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.99
IBB_off Wittgren (Galvis). WP_Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:50. A_12,009 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments