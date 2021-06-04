Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|21x
|—
|3
E_Naylor (5), Shaw (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Stewart (5). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Mountcastle (7). SB_Zimmer (3). SF_Santander (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sandlin H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shaw L,1-1 BS,1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|H.Harvey
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sulser W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fry S,2-4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:50. A_12,009 (45,971).
