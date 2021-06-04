Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Cleveland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 28 3 6 3 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 0 Santander rf 2 0 0 1 Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 2 Miller dh 4 0 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 2 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Chang ph 1 0 1 0 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 Severino c 3 1 1 0

Cleveland 000 001 000 — 1 Baltimore 000 000 21x — 3

E_Naylor (5), Shaw (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Stewart (5). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Mountcastle (7). SB_Zimmer (3). SF_Santander (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Mejía 3 1 0 0 1 2 Maton 2 0 0 0 0 2 Sandlin H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Shaw L,1-1 BS,1-2 1 2 2 2 1 1 Wittgren 1 3 1 1 1 0

Baltimore Akin 5 3 0 0 1 4 H.Harvey 1 2 1 1 0 1 Sulser W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Scott H,11 1 0 0 0 0 3 Fry S,2-4 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:50. A_12,009 (45,971).

