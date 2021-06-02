Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.184
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Sanó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Garlick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|4
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Stewart lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.207
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|020_3
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|120
|30x_6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
E_Gordon (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), off Harvey; Stewart (6), off Dobnak; Mountcastle (6), off Colomé. RBIs_Jeffers 2 (3), Polanco (22), Stewart 2 (18), Mountcastle 3 (25). SF_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Cruz, Jeffers); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Wynns, Mullins 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Wynns, Wilkerson. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Astudillo, Mancini.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco; Gordon, Polanco, Astudillo); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Wilkerson, Mountcastle).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, L, 1-5
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|77
|6.19
|Alcala
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.92
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|4.29
|Colomé
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|5.31
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|43
|6.62
|Wells, W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|4.81
|Armstrong, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|8.55
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0, Colomé 1-1, Fry 1-1. HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry. PB_Jeffers (1).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).
