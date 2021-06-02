Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:31 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 3 9
Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .238
Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Larnach rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Jeffers c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .184
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Garlick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 11 5 4 5
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .298
Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .284
Santander rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Stewart lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .207
1-McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .194
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .238
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205
Wilkerson 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .209
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Minnesota 010 000 020_3 6 1
Baltimore 000 120 30x_6 11 0

a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), off Harvey; Stewart (6), off Dobnak; Mountcastle (6), off Colomé. RBIs_Jeffers 2 (3), Polanco (22), Stewart 2 (18), Mountcastle 3 (25). SF_Polanco.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Cruz, Jeffers); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Wynns, Mullins 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Wilkerson. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Astudillo, Mancini.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco; Gordon, Polanco, Astudillo); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Wilkerson, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak, L, 1-5 5 2-3 8 3 3 2 3 77 6.19
Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.92
Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 11 4.29
Colomé 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 21 5.31
Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 3 2 1 1 1 3 43 6.62
Wells, W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 35 4.81
Armstrong, H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 8.55
Fry 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 31 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0, Colomé 1-1, Fry 1-1. HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry. PB_Jeffers (1).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard