Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 3 9 Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .227 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .238 Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Larnach rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Jeffers c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .184 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Garlick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 11 5 4 5 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .298 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .284 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Stewart lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .207 1-McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .194 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .238 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .209 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Minnesota 010 000 020_3 6 1 Baltimore 000 120 30x_6 11 0

a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), off Harvey; Stewart (6), off Dobnak; Mountcastle (6), off Colomé. RBIs_Jeffers 2 (3), Polanco (22), Stewart 2 (18), Mountcastle 3 (25). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Cruz, Jeffers); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Wynns, Mullins 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Wilkerson. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Astudillo, Mancini.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco; Gordon, Polanco, Astudillo); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Wilkerson, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak, L, 1-5 5 2-3 8 3 3 2 3 77 6.19 Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.92 Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 11 4.29 Colomé 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 21 5.31 Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 3 2 1 1 1 3 43 6.62 Wells, W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 35 4.81 Armstrong, H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 8.55 Fry 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 31 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0, Colomé 1-1, Fry 1-1. HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry. PB_Jeffers (1).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).

