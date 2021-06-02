Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sanó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|120
|30x
|—
|6
E_Gordon (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), Stewart (6), Mountcastle (6). SF_Polanco (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak L,1-5
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Alcala
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colomé
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Wells W,1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong H,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).
