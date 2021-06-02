Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 33 6 11 5 Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 Larnach rf 4 0 1 0 Stewart lf 3 2 2 2 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 3 Jeffers c 4 2 2 2 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 2 0 Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Garlick cf 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 010 000 020 — 3 Baltimore 000 120 30x — 6

E_Gordon (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), Stewart (6), Mountcastle (6). SF_Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak L,1-5 5 2-3 8 3 3 2 3 Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Colomé 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 0

Baltimore Harvey 3 2 1 1 1 3 Wells W,1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 Armstrong H,1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Fry 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).

