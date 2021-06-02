Trending:
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:33 pm
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 33 6 11 5
Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0
Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0
Larnach rf 4 0 1 0 Stewart lf 3 2 2 2
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 3
Jeffers c 4 2 2 2 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 2 0
Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0
Garlick cf 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 010 000 020 3
Baltimore 000 120 30x 6

E_Gordon (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Polanco (12), Wilkerson (3), Franco (13). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Jeffers (1), Stewart (6), Mountcastle (6). SF_Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Dobnak L,1-5 5 2-3 8 3 3 2 3
Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Colomé 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Harvey 3 2 1 1 1 3
Wells W,1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong H,1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Fry 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_Dobnak (Santander). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:54. A_5,945 (45,971).

