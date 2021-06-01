Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|5
|12
|
|Garlick cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.253
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.274
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Larnach ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Kirilloff lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Astudillo rf-c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|4
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|110_4
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|104
|101
|00x_7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th.
LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Cruz (6), Kirilloff (6), Larnach (5), Mountcastle (10). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Garlick (4), off Zimmermann; Astudillo (4), off Valdez; Severino (2), off Farrell; Franco (6), off Minaya. RBIs_Garlick (9), Kirilloff 2 (17), Astudillo (12), Mancini 2 (44), Galvis (21), Stewart (16), Mountcastle (22), Severino (8), Franco (26). SB_Mullins (9), Wilkerson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Donaldson, Astudillo, Polanco 2); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Severino). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Baltimore 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Franco, Santander.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Simmons, Sanó; Polanco, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 3-3
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|53
|3.40
|Farrell
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|36
|1.12
|Minaya
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|6.00
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 3-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|87
|4.96
|Tate, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|5.17
|Scott, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.22
|Valdez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|5.31
|Sulser, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 3-1. HBP_Tate (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:21. A_5,337 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments