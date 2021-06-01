Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 5 12 Garlick cf 4 2 1 1 1 3 .253 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Cruz dh 2 1 1 0 3 0 .274 Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 a-Larnach ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Kirilloff lf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .250 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Astudillo rf-c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 4 4 Mullins cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .299 Mancini dh 3 1 2 2 1 1 .284 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Galvis ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249 Stewart lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .195 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .232 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .199 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179 Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237

Minnesota 001 001 110_4 10 0 Baltimore 104 101 00x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Cruz (6), Kirilloff (6), Larnach (5), Mountcastle (10). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Garlick (4), off Zimmermann; Astudillo (4), off Valdez; Severino (2), off Farrell; Franco (6), off Minaya. RBIs_Garlick (9), Kirilloff 2 (17), Astudillo (12), Mancini 2 (44), Galvis (21), Stewart (16), Mountcastle (22), Severino (8), Franco (26). SB_Mullins (9), Wilkerson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Donaldson, Astudillo, Polanco 2); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Severino). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Baltimore 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Franco, Santander.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Simmons, Sanó; Polanco, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 3-3 3 7 5 5 0 1 53 3.40 Farrell 2 1 1 1 1 2 36 1.12 Minaya 2 1 1 1 2 1 33 6.00 Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 3-3 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 7 87 4.96 Tate, H, 3 1 0 1 1 2 1 25 5.17 Scott, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.22 Valdez 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 5.31 Sulser, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 3-1. HBP_Tate (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_5,337 (45,971).

