Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 5 12
Garlick cf 4 2 1 1 1 3 .253
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Cruz dh 2 1 1 0 3 0 .274
Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Larnach ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Kirilloff lf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .250
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .225
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Astudillo rf-c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 10 7 4 4
Mullins cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .299
Mancini dh 3 1 2 2 1 1 .284
Santander rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Galvis ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249
Stewart lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .195
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .232
Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .199
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179
Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Minnesota 001 001 110_4 10 0
Baltimore 104 101 00x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Cruz (6), Kirilloff (6), Larnach (5), Mountcastle (10). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Garlick (4), off Zimmermann; Astudillo (4), off Valdez; Severino (2), off Farrell; Franco (6), off Minaya. RBIs_Garlick (9), Kirilloff 2 (17), Astudillo (12), Mancini 2 (44), Galvis (21), Stewart (16), Mountcastle (22), Severino (8), Franco (26). SB_Mullins (9), Wilkerson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Donaldson, Astudillo, Polanco 2); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Severino). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Baltimore 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Franco, Santander.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Simmons, Sanó; Polanco, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, L, 3-3 3 7 5 5 0 1 53 3.40
Farrell 2 1 1 1 1 2 36 1.12
Minaya 2 1 1 1 2 1 33 6.00
Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 3-3 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 7 87 4.96
Tate, H, 3 1 0 1 1 2 1 25 5.17
Scott, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.22
Valdez 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 5.31
Sulser, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 3-1. HBP_Tate (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_5,337 (45,971).

