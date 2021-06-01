Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|
|Garlick cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Larnach ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo rf-c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|110
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|104
|101
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Cruz (6), Kirilloff (6), Larnach (5), Mountcastle (10). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Garlick (4), Astudillo (4), Severino (2), Franco (6). SB_Mullins (9), Wilkerson (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda L,3-3
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Farrell
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Minaya
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann W,3-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Tate H,3
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Scott H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sulser S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Tate pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Tate (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:21. A_5,337 (45,971).
