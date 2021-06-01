Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:46 pm
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 7 10 7
Garlick cf 4 2 1 1 Mullins cf 4 2 2 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 3 1 2 2
Cruz dh 2 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0
Garver c 1 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 1
Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 1
Larnach ph-rf 2 0 1 0 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0
Kirilloff lf 5 0 2 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 1
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0
Astudillo rf-c 4 1 2 1 Severino c 4 1 1 1
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0
Minnesota 001 001 110 4
Baltimore 104 101 00x 7

DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Cruz (6), Kirilloff (6), Larnach (5), Mountcastle (10). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Garlick (4), Astudillo (4), Severino (2), Franco (6). SB_Mullins (9), Wilkerson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda L,3-3 3 7 5 5 0 1
Farrell 2 1 1 1 1 2
Minaya 2 1 1 1 2 1
Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Zimmermann W,3-3 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 7
Tate H,3 1 0 1 1 2 1
Scott H,10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Valdez 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Sulser S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Tate pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Tate (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_5,337 (45,971).

