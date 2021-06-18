Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Hoying ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Panik dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|2
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.322
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|05x_7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Adams in the 8th. b-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), off Eshelman; Mullins (10), off Ray; Mullins (11), off Beasley. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (23), Mullins 4 (23), Hays (18), Galvis (26), Franco (36). SB_Hays (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Espinal); Baltimore 4 (Mullins, Santander, Hays). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Baltimore 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Santander. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 4-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|106
|3.50
|Thornton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|3.21
|Murphy
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|11.57
|Beasley
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|7.71
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|57
|1.93
|Wells, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.62
|Scott, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.73
|H.Harvey, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.35
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.78
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 2-0, Beasley 1-1, Wells 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).
