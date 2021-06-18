Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:35 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 10
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .336
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Biggio rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250
b-Hoying ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Panik dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .272
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Adams c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .095
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 7 2 9
Mullins cf 4 2 3 4 0 0 .322
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Hays rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .233
Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216
Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .232
Valaika 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .204
Toronto 000 010 000_1 4 0
Baltimore 100 010 05x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Adams in the 8th. b-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), off Eshelman; Mullins (10), off Ray; Mullins (11), off Beasley. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (23), Mullins 4 (23), Hays (18), Galvis (26), Franco (36). SB_Hays (1).

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Espinal); Baltimore 4 (Mullins, Santander, Hays). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Baltimore 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Santander. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 4-3 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 106 3.50
Thornton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 31 3.21
Murphy 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 27 11.57
Beasley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 7.71
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 57 1.93
Wells, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.62
Scott, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.73
H.Harvey, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.35
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.78

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 2-0, Beasley 1-1, Wells 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest