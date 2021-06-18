Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 10 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .336 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Biggio rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250 b-Hoying ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Panik dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .272 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Adams c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .095 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 7 2 9 Mullins cf 4 2 3 4 0 0 .322 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Hays rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .233 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216 Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .232 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .204

Toronto 000 010 000_1 4 0 Baltimore 100 010 05x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Adams in the 8th. b-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), off Eshelman; Mullins (10), off Ray; Mullins (11), off Beasley. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (23), Mullins 4 (23), Hays (18), Galvis (26), Franco (36). SB_Hays (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Espinal); Baltimore 4 (Mullins, Santander, Hays). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Baltimore 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Santander. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 4-3 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 106 3.50 Thornton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 31 3.21 Murphy 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 27 11.57 Beasley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 7.71

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 57 1.93 Wells, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.62 Scott, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.73 H.Harvey, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.35 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.78

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 2-0, Beasley 1-1, Wells 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).

