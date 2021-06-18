Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 7 12 7
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 2 3 4
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 0 2 1
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 0
Biggio rf 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Santander dh 4 0 0 0
Hoying ph 1 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 2 1
Panik dh 2 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Severino c 4 1 1 0
Adams c 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 010 000 1
Baltimore 100 010 05x 7

DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), Mullins 2 (11). SB_Hays (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray L,4-3 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 5
Thornton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Murphy 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Beasley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Baltimore
Eshelman 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Wells W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Scott H,12 1 0 0 0 1 2
H.Harvey H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).

