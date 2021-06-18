Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 7 12 7 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 2 3 4 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 0 2 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 0 Biggio rf 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Hoying ph 1 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 Panik dh 2 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Severino c 4 1 1 0 Adams c 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 010 000 — 1 Baltimore 100 010 05x — 7

DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), Mullins 2 (11). SB_Hays (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray L,4-3 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 Thornton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Murphy 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Beasley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1

Baltimore Eshelman 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 Wells W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Scott H,12 1 0 0 0 1 2 H.Harvey H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).

