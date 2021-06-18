Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoying ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Panik dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|05x
|—
|7
DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Galvis (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), Mullins 2 (11). SB_Hays (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,4-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Thornton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Murphy
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Beasley
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Wells W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|H.Harvey H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Murphy (Mullins), Beasley (Mancini). WP_Murphy, Beasley, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_13,284 (45,971).
