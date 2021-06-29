Baltimore 9, Houston 7

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
|Hays rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Toro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Valaika 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|105
|—
|9
|Houston
|000
|200
|203
|—
|7
E_Urías (6), Maldonado (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 13. 2B_Severino (7), Urías (4), Gurriel (19), Maldonado (6). HR_Mountcastle (14), Hays (7). SB_Mullins (14). SF_Tucker (4), Altuve (6).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Sulser
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|H.Harvey H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Scott BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T.Wells
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Plutko S,1-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bielak L,2-3
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Garza Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Fry (Correa). WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_4:19. A_24,419 (41,168).
