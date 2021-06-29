On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 12:50 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 15 9 Totals 34 7 10 7
Mullins cf 5 2 3 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 2
Hays rf 5 3 3 2 Brantley lf 6 1 1 0
Mancini dh 5 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 3 Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0
McKenna lf 5 1 1 1 Correa ss 3 1 1 0
Severino c 4 1 2 2 Toro pr 0 1 0 0
Leyba 3b 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 2 2
Urías ss 5 0 1 1 Straw cf 4 1 2 2
Valaika 2b 5 0 0 0 García 3b 4 0 2 1
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Castro ph 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 001 020 105 9
Houston 000 200 203 7

E_Urías (6), Maldonado (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 13. 2B_Severino (7), Urías (4), Gurriel (19), Maldonado (6). HR_Mountcastle (14), Hays (7). SB_Mullins (14). SF_Tucker (4), Altuve (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman 3 2-3 5 2 2 3 0
Sulser 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
H.Harvey H,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Scott BS,0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1
T.Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Fry W,2-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Plutko S,1-4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Greinke 5 8 3 3 1 4
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 2
Bielak L,2-3 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 3
Garza Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Fry (Correa). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

T_4:19. A_24,419 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training