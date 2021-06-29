Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 15 9 4 10 Mullins cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .315 Hays rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .242 Mancini dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 3 2 0 .269 McKenna lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216 Severino c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .233 Leyba 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .125 Urías ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Valaika 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .192

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 10 6 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 2 2 0 .288 Brantley lf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .344 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .332 Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .297 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .303 1-Toro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .239 Tucker rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .269 Straw cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .273 García 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .207 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .173 a-Castro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242

Baltimore 001 020 105_9 15 1 Houston 000 200 203_7 10 1

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E_Urías (6), Maldonado (4). LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 13. 2B_Severino (7), Urías (4), Gurriel (19), Maldonado (6). HR_Mountcastle (14), off Greinke; Hays (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (45), McKenna (4), Hays 2 (22), Severino 2 (13), Urías (10), Tucker 2 (46), Altuve 2 (43), Straw 2 (27), García (8). SB_Mullins (14). SF_Tucker, Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mountcastle, McKenna, Valaika 2, Severino); Houston 7 (Alvarez, Brantley 2, Altuve, Maldonado). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Houston 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Urías, Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Valaika, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman 3 2-3 5 2 2 3 0 75 6.57 Sulser 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 37 2.17 H.Harvey, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 4.15 Scott, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 24 3.10 T.Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.79 Fry, W, 2-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 31 3.68 Plutko, S, 1-4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.45

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 5 8 3 3 1 4 96 3.65 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 7.07 Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 3.45 Bielak, L, 2-3 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 3 34 6.21 Garza Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 3-1, H.Harvey 2-0, Scott 2-2, T.Wells 3-0, Plutko 2-1, Garza Jr. 1-1. HBP_Fry (Correa). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:19. A_24,419 (41,168).

