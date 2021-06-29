On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 12:48 am
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 15 9 4 10
Mullins cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .315
Hays rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .242
Mancini dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 3 2 0 .269
McKenna lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216
Severino c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .233
Leyba 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .125
Urías ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Valaika 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .192
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 10 6
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 2 2 0 .288
Brantley lf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .344
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .332
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .297
Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .303
1-Toro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .239
Tucker rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .269
Straw cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .273
García 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .207
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .173
a-Castro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Baltimore 001 020 105_9 15 1
Houston 000 200 203_7 10 1

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E_Urías (6), Maldonado (4). LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 13. 2B_Severino (7), Urías (4), Gurriel (19), Maldonado (6). HR_Mountcastle (14), off Greinke; Hays (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (45), McKenna (4), Hays 2 (22), Severino 2 (13), Urías (10), Tucker 2 (46), Altuve 2 (43), Straw 2 (27), García (8). SB_Mullins (14). SF_Tucker, Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mountcastle, McKenna, Valaika 2, Severino); Houston 7 (Alvarez, Brantley 2, Altuve, Maldonado). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Houston 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Urías, Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Valaika, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman 3 2-3 5 2 2 3 0 75 6.57
Sulser 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 37 2.17
H.Harvey, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 4.15
Scott, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 24 3.10
T.Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.79
Fry, W, 2-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 31 3.68
Plutko, S, 1-4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.45
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 5 8 3 3 1 4 96 3.65
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 7.07
Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 3.45
Bielak, L, 2-3 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 3 34 6.21
Garza Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 3-1, H.Harvey 2-0, Scott 2-2, T.Wells 3-0, Plutko 2-1, Garza Jr. 1-1. HBP_Fry (Correa). WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:19. A_24,419 (41,168).

