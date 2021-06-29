Baltimore 9, Houston 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|4
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Hays rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.269
|McKenna lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.233
|Leyba 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Valaika 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|10
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.288
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.332
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.297
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|1-Toro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|García 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|a-Castro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|105_9
|15
|1
|Houston
|000
|200
|203_7
|10
|1
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Correa in the 9th.
E_Urías (6), Maldonado (4). LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 13. 2B_Severino (7), Urías (4), Gurriel (19), Maldonado (6). HR_Mountcastle (14), off Greinke; Hays (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (45), McKenna (4), Hays 2 (22), Severino 2 (13), Urías (10), Tucker 2 (46), Altuve 2 (43), Straw 2 (27), García (8). SB_Mullins (14). SF_Tucker, Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mountcastle, McKenna, Valaika 2, Severino); Houston 7 (Alvarez, Brantley 2, Altuve, Maldonado). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Houston 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Urías, Gurriel.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Leyba, Valaika, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|75
|6.57
|Sulser
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|2.17
|H.Harvey, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|4.15
|Scott, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|24
|3.10
|T.Wells
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.79
|Fry, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|31
|3.68
|Plutko, S, 1-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5.45
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|96
|3.65
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|7.07
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.45
|Bielak, L, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|3
|34
|6.21
|Garza Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 3-1, H.Harvey 2-0, Scott 2-2, T.Wells 3-0, Plutko 2-1, Garza Jr. 1-1. HBP_Fry (Correa). WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_4:19. A_24,419 (41,168).
