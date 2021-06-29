Trending:
Baltimore Orioles to visit the Houston Astros

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (25-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-31, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.32 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 26-14 in home games in 2020. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .344.

The Orioles are 13-28 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .389 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .537 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 9-7. Paul Fry secured his second victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Brandon Bielak registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 52 RBIs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .304 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .213 batting average, 7.98 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

