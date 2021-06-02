All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|35
|21
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|15-13
|20-8
|Boston
|32
|22
|.593
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|16-13
|16-9
|New York
|30
|25
|.545
|4½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-12
|14-13
|Toronto
|28
|25
|.528
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-11
|17-14
|Baltimore
|18
|37
|.327
|16½
|12½
|1-9
|W-1
|7-19
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|20-9
|13-13
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-12
|16-12
|Kansas City
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|14-13
|13-13
|Detroit
|23
|32
|.418
|10
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-15
|10-17
|Minnesota
|22
|32
|.407
|10½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|12-17
|10-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|17-17
|15-8
|Houston
|30
|24
|.556
|½
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|19-12
|11-12
|Seattle
|28
|28
|.500
|3½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|17-13
|11-15
|Los Angeles
|25
|30
|.455
|6
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-14
|12-16
|Texas
|22
|34
|.393
|9½
|9
|3-7
|L-7
|13-13
|9-21
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|11-16
|Atlanta
|25
|27
|.481
|3½
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|14-15
|11-12
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|4
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|15-10
|11-19
|Miami
|24
|29
|.453
|5
|7
|4-6
|L-4
|12-12
|12-17
|Washington
|22
|29
|.431
|6
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|13-15
|9-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|31
|23
|.574
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|20-10
|11-13
|St. Louis
|31
|24
|.564
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|15-10
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|29
|26
|.527
|2½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|13-15
|16-11
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|6½
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|12-14
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|20
|34
|.370
|11
|11½
|2-8
|L-3
|10-15
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|34
|21
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-8
|19-13
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|18-10
|16-12
|Los Angeles
|32
|23
|.582
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|18-10
|14-13
|Colorado
|21
|34
|.382
|13
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|17-12
|4-22
|Arizona
|20
|36
|.357
|14½
|12½
|2-8
|W-1
|11-15
|9-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 5, Miami 1
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings
Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7
Houston 5, Boston 1
Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1
Oakland 12, Seattle 6
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 3-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 1
Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3
Washington 11, Atlanta 6
Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7
Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1
Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 3-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 12:20 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
