Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 _ _ 8-2 L-1 15-13 20-8
Boston 32 22 .593 2 _ 6-4 L-2 16-13 16-9
New York 30 25 .545 ½ 4-6 W-1 16-12 14-13
Toronto 28 25 .528 5-5 W-1 11-11 17-14
Baltimore 18 37 .327 16½ 12½ 1-9 W-1 7-19 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 33 22 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-2 20-9 13-13
Cleveland 30 24 .556 _ 6-4 W-2 14-12 16-12
Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 7-3 W-3 14-13 13-13
Detroit 23 32 .418 10 5-5 W-1 13-15 10-17
Minnesota 22 32 .407 10½ 8 6-4 L-1 12-17 10-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 32 25 .561 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-17 15-8
Houston 30 24 .556 ½ _ 4-6 W-3 19-12 11-12
Seattle 28 28 .500 3 7-3 L-1 17-13 11-15
Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6 6-4 W-1 13-14 12-16
Texas 22 34 .393 9 3-7 L-7 13-13 9-21

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 21 .553 _ _ 6-4 L-1 15-5 11-16
Atlanta 25 27 .481 6-4 L-1 14-15 11-12
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4 6 4-6 W-1 15-10 11-19
Miami 24 29 .453 5 7 4-6 L-4 12-12 12-17
Washington 22 29 .431 6 8 4-6 W-1 13-15 9-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 31 23 .574 _ _ 8-2 W-2 20-10 11-13
St. Louis 31 24 .564 ½ 1 5-5 W-1 15-10 16-14
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3 7-3 L-1 13-15 16-11
Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7 4-6 L-1 12-14 12-15
Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11 11½ 2-8 L-3 10-15 10-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ _ 6-4 L-1 15-8 19-13
San Diego 34 22 .607 ½ _ 5-5 L-3 18-10 16-12
Los Angeles 32 23 .582 2 _ 5-5 L-1 18-10 14-13
Colorado 21 34 .382 13 11 5-5 W-2 17-12 4-22
Arizona 20 36 .357 14½ 12½ 2-8 W-1 11-15 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 5, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7

Houston 5, Boston 1

Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Oakland 12, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 3-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3

Washington 11, Atlanta 6

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7

Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 3-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 12:20 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

