All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|15-13
|20-9
|Boston
|32
|23
|.582
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|16-13
|16-10
|New York
|31
|25
|.554
|3½
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|17-12
|14-13
|Toronto
|29
|25
|.537
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|12-11
|17-14
|Baltimore
|19
|37
|.339
|15½
|12½
|2-8
|W-2
|8-19
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|20-9
|13-13
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-12
|16-12
|Kansas City
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|14-13
|13-13
|Detroit
|23
|32
|.418
|10
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|13-15
|10-17
|Minnesota
|22
|33
|.400
|11
|9
|6-4
|L-2
|12-17
|10-16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|17-17
|16-8
|Houston
|31
|24
|.564
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|20-12
|11-12
|Seattle
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|4
|7-3
|L-2
|17-14
|11-15
|Los Angeles
|25
|30
|.455
|6½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|13-14
|12-16
|Texas
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
|10
|2-8
|L-8
|13-13
|9-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|15-5
|12-16
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|4½
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-10
|11-19
|Atlanta
|25
|28
|.472
|4½
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|14-16
|11-12
|Miami
|24
|30
|.444
|6
|8
|4-6
|L-5
|12-12
|12-18
|Washington
|23
|29
|.442
|6
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|13-15
|10-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|21-10
|11-13
|St. Louis
|31
|25
|.554
|1½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|15-10
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|29
|26
|.527
|3
|3½
|7-3
|L-1
|13-15
|16-11
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-14
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|20
|34
|.370
|11½
|12
|2-8
|L-3
|10-15
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|34
|21
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-8
|19-13
|San Diego
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|18-10
|16-13
|Los Angeles
|33
|23
|.589
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-10
|14-13
|Colorado
|22
|34
|.393
|12½
|11
|5-5
|W-3
|18-12
|4-22
|Arizona
|20
|37
|.351
|15
|13½
|2-8
|L-1
|11-16
|9-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Houston 2, Boston 1
Colorado 6, Texas 3
Oakland 6, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Colorado 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
