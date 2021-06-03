On Air: Ask the CIO
By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-2 15-13 20-9
Boston 32 23 .582 2 _ 5-5 L-3 16-13 16-10
New York 31 25 .554 ½ 4-6 W-2 17-12 14-13
Toronto 29 25 .537 6-4 W-2 12-11 17-14
Baltimore 19 37 .339 15½ 12½ 2-8 W-2 8-19 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 33 22 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-2 20-9 13-13
Cleveland 30 24 .556 ½ 6-4 W-2 14-12 16-12
Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 3 7-3 W-3 14-13 13-13
Detroit 23 32 .418 10 8 5-5 W-1 13-15 10-17
Minnesota 22 33 .400 11 9 6-4 L-2 12-17 10-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 33 25 .569 _ _ 5-5 W-2 17-17 16-8
Houston 31 24 .564 ½ _ 5-5 W-4 20-12 11-12
Seattle 28 29 .491 4 7-3 L-2 17-14 11-15
Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6 6-4 W-1 13-14 12-16
Texas 22 35 .386 10½ 10 2-8 L-8 13-13 9-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 27 21 .563 _ _ 6-4 W-1 15-5 12-16
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4-6 W-1 15-10 11-19
Atlanta 25 28 .472 5-5 L-2 14-16 11-12
Miami 24 30 .444 6 8 4-6 L-5 12-12 12-18
Washington 23 29 .442 6 8 4-6 W-2 13-15 10-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 32 23 .582 _ _ 9-1 W-3 21-10 11-13
St. Louis 31 25 .554 2 5-5 L-1 15-10 16-15
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3 7-3 L-1 13-15 16-11
Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7 4-6 L-1 12-14 12-15
Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11½ 12 2-8 L-3 10-15 10-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ _ 6-4 L-1 15-8 19-13
San Diego 34 23 .596 1 _ 4-6 L-4 18-10 16-13
Los Angeles 33 23 .589 _ 5-5 W-1 19-10 14-13
Colorado 22 34 .393 12½ 11 5-5 W-3 18-12 4-22
Arizona 20 37 .351 15 13½ 2-8 L-1 11-16 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Houston 2, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 3

Oakland 6, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

