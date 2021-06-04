All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|36
|22
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-13
|21-9
|Boston
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-13
|17-10
|New York
|31
|26
|.544
|4½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-13
|14-13
|Toronto
|29
|25
|.537
|5
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|12-11
|17-14
|Baltimore
|19
|37
|.339
|16
|12
|2-8
|W-2
|8-19
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|21-9
|13-13
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-12
|16-12
|Kansas City
|28
|26
|.519
|5
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|15-13
|13-13
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|11
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|13-15
|10-18
|Minnesota
|22
|34
|.393
|12
|9
|5-5
|L-3
|12-17
|10-17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|17-17
|16-8
|Houston
|31
|25
|.554
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-13
|11-12
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|4
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|17-14
|12-15
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|7
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|13-15
|12-16
|Texas
|22
|36
|.379
|11
|10
|1-9
|L-9
|13-13
|9-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|12-17
|Atlanta
|26
|28
|.481
|3½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|15-16
|11-12
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|4
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-10
|11-19
|Miami
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|8½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-12
|12-19
|Washington
|23
|30
|.434
|6
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|13-15
|10-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|21-10
|11-14
|St. Louis
|31
|26
|.544
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|15-11
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|14-15
|16-11
|Cincinnati
|25
|29
|.463
|6
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|12-14
|13-15
|Pittsburgh
|21
|34
|.382
|10½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-15
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|35
|21
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-8
|19-13
|San Diego
|35
|23
|.603
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-10
|16-13
|Los Angeles
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-10
|14-13
|Colorado
|23
|34
|.404
|12½
|10½
|5-5
|W-4
|19-12
|4-22
|Arizona
|20
|38
|.345
|16
|14
|2-8
|L-2
|11-16
|9-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Houston 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
