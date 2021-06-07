All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|15-13
|23-10
|Boston
|36
|23
|.610
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|16-13
|20-10
|Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|6
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|13-13
|17-14
|New York
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|2½
|2-8
|L-4
|17-16
|14-13
|Baltimore
|21
|38
|.356
|16
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|10-20
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|23-10
|13-13
|Cleveland
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|14-12
|17-14
|Kansas City
|29
|28
|.509
|6
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|16-15
|13-13
|Detroit
|24
|35
|.407
|12
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|13-15
|11-20
|Minnesota
|24
|35
|.407
|12
|9
|4-6
|W-2
|12-17
|12-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-17
|18-9
|Houston
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-13
|13-13
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|17-14
|13-17
|Los Angeles
|27
|32
|.458
|7
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|15-16
|12-16
|Texas
|23
|38
|.377
|12
|11
|1-9
|L-2
|14-15
|9-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|23
|.558
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|15-5
|14-18
|Atlanta
|28
|29
|.491
|3½
|5
|5-5
|W-2
|17-17
|11-12
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|4
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|17-11
|11-19
|Miami
|25
|33
|.431
|7
|8½
|2-8
|W-1
|12-12
|13-21
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|7
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|13-15
|11-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|21-10
|12-16
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|1
|9-1
|W-4
|17-15
|16-11
|St. Louis
|31
|29
|.517
|2½
|3½
|3-7
|L-5
|15-14
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|28
|29
|.491
|4
|5
|7-3
|W-4
|12-14
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|35
|.397
|9½
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-16
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|37
|22
|.627
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-9
|19-13
|San Diego
|36
|25
|.590
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|20-12
|16-13
|Los Angeles
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|19-10
|15-15
|Colorado
|24
|36
|.400
|13½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-14
|4-22
|Arizona
|20
|41
|.328
|18
|15
|2-8
|L-5
|11-16
|9-25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5
Houston 6, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Boston (Pérez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee 2, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 7
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
