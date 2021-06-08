All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-13
|23-10
|Boston
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-14
|20-10
|New York
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|17-16
|15-13
|Toronto
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|13-13
|17-15
|Baltimore
|22
|38
|.367
|16
|12
|5-5
|W-2
|11-20
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|24-10
|13-13
|Cleveland
|32
|26
|.552
|4
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|14-12
|18-14
|Kansas City
|29
|29
|.500
|7
|4
|6-4
|L-3
|16-15
|13-14
|Detroit
|25
|35
|.417
|12
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|14-15
|11-20
|Minnesota
|24
|36
|.400
|13
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|12-18
|12-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-17
|18-9
|Houston
|34
|26
|.567
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|20-13
|14-13
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|5½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|17-14
|13-18
|Los Angeles
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|16-16
|12-16
|Texas
|23
|39
|.371
|12½
|12
|1-9
|L-3
|14-16
|9-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|14-19
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|17-17
|12-12
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|4
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-12
|11-19
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|9
|2-8
|W-1
|13-12
|13-22
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7
|9½
|3-7
|L-3
|13-15
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|17-15
|17-11
|Chicago
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|21-10
|12-17
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|4½
|2-8
|L-6
|15-15
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|12-15
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|13-17
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|38
|22
|.633
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|18-9
|20-13
|San Diego
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|21-12
|16-13
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-10
|16-15
|Colorado
|24
|37
|.393
|14½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|4-23
|Arizona
|20
|41
|.328
|18½
|15½
|2-8
|L-5
|11-16
|9-25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Houston 7, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments