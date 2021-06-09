On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _ _ 7-3 W-3 16-13 23-10
Boston 37 24 .607 _ 6-4 L-1 17-14 20-10
New York 32 29 .525 3-7 W-1 17-16 15-13
Toronto 30 28 .517 7 3 5-5 L-2 13-13 17-15
Baltimore 22 38 .367 16 12 5-5 W-2 11-20 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 37 23 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-2 24-10 13-13
Cleveland 32 26 .552 4 1 5-5 W-1 14-12 18-14
Kansas City 29 30 .492 5-5 L-4 16-15 13-15
Detroit 25 35 .417 12 9 6-4 W-1 14-15 11-20
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13 10 4-6 L-1 12-18 12-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 36 26 .581 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-17 18-9
Houston 34 26 .567 1 _ 7-3 W-2 20-13 14-13
Seattle 30 32 .484 6 5 5-5 L-1 17-14 13-18
Los Angeles 29 32 .475 7-3 W-2 17-16 12-16
Texas 23 39 .371 13 12 1-9 L-3 14-16 9-23

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 24 .547 _ _ 6-4 L-1 15-5 14-19
Atlanta 29 29 .500 5 5-5 W-3 17-17 12-12
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4 4-6 L-1 17-12 11-19
Miami 26 34 .433 9 2-8 W-1 13-12 13-22
Washington 24 33 .421 7 3-7 L-3 13-15 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _ _ 9-1 W-5 17-15 17-11
Chicago 34 27 .557 ½ 5-5 W-1 21-10 13-17
St. Louis 31 30 .508 2-8 L-6 15-15 16-15
Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5 6 6-4 L-1 12-15 16-15
Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½ 11½ 5-5 L-2 13-17 10-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 38 22 .633 _ _ 8-2 W-1 18-9 20-13
San Diego 37 26 .587 _ 3-7 L-1 21-13 16-13
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3 _ 4-6 W-1 19-10 16-15
Colorado 24 37 .393 14½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 20-14 4-23
Arizona 20 42 .323 19 16 2-8 L-6 11-16 9-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

