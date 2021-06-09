All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-13
|23-10
|Boston
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-14
|20-10
|New York
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|17-16
|15-13
|Toronto
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|13-13
|17-15
|Baltimore
|22
|38
|.367
|16
|12
|5-5
|W-2
|11-20
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|24-10
|13-13
|Cleveland
|32
|26
|.552
|4
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|14-12
|18-14
|Kansas City
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|4½
|5-5
|L-4
|16-15
|13-15
|Detroit
|25
|35
|.417
|12
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|14-15
|11-20
|Minnesota
|24
|36
|.400
|13
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|12-18
|12-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|36
|26
|.581
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-17
|18-9
|Houston
|34
|26
|.567
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|20-13
|14-13
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|6
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|17-14
|13-18
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|5½
|7-3
|W-2
|17-16
|12-16
|Texas
|23
|39
|.371
|13
|12
|1-9
|L-3
|14-16
|9-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|14-19
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|17-17
|12-12
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|4
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-12
|11-19
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|9
|2-8
|W-1
|13-12
|13-22
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7
|9½
|3-7
|L-3
|13-15
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|17-15
|17-11
|Chicago
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-10
|13-17
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|4½
|2-8
|L-6
|15-15
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|12-15
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|13-17
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|38
|22
|.633
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|18-9
|20-13
|San Diego
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|21-13
|16-13
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-10
|16-15
|Colorado
|24
|37
|.393
|14½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|4-23
|Arizona
|20
|42
|.323
|19
|16
|2-8
|L-6
|11-16
|9-26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Houston 7, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
