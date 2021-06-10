All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-14
|23-10
|Boston
|37
|25
|.597
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|17-15
|20-10
|New York
|33
|29
|.532
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|17-16
|16-13
|Toronto
|31
|28
|.525
|6
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|13-13
|18-15
|Baltimore
|22
|39
|.361
|16
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|11-21
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|37
|24
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-11
|13-13
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|.542
|4
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|14-12
|18-15
|Kansas City
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|5½
|5-5
|L-5
|16-15
|13-16
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|11½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-16
|11-20
|Minnesota
|24
|37
|.393
|13
|11
|3-7
|L-2
|12-19
|12-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|37
|26
|.587
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-17
|18-9
|Houston
|35
|26
|.574
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|20-13
|15-13
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-14
|14-19
|Los Angeles
|30
|32
|.484
|6½
|5½
|7-3
|W-3
|18-16
|12-16
|Texas
|24
|39
|.381
|13
|12
|2-8
|W-1
|15-16
|9-23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|30
|24
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|15-5
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|30
|31
|.492
|3½
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-12
|11-19
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|4
|6
|5-5
|L-2
|17-17
|12-14
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|7
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|13-15
|12-18
|Miami
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|13-13
|13-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|21-10
|14-17
|Milwaukee
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|1
|8-2
|W-1
|17-15
|18-12
|St. Louis
|32
|30
|.516
|3
|4
|2-8
|W-1
|16-15
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|13-16
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|38
|.377
|11½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-19
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-9
|20-14
|Los Angeles
|37
|25
|.597
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|19-10
|18-15
|San Diego
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|21-14
|16-13
|Colorado
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
|11
|6-4
|W-1
|20-14
|5-23
|Arizona
|20
|43
|.317
|19
|16½
|2-8
|L-7
|11-16
|9-27
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Boston 3
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings
St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6
Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 0
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4, Miami 3
St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2
Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
