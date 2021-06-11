All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-14
|23-10
|Boston
|38
|25
|.603
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-15
|20-10
|New York
|33
|30
|.524
|6
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-16
|16-14
|Toronto
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|13-13
|18-16
|Baltimore
|22
|39
|.361
|16
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|11-21
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-11
|13-13
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-12
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|31
|.492
|7½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-15
|14-16
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|12
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|15-16
|11-20
|Minnesota
|25
|37
|.403
|13
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|13-19
|12-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-18
|18-9
|Houston
|35
|27
|.565
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-13
|15-14
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|6
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|17-14
|14-19
|Los Angeles
|30
|32
|.484
|6
|5
|7-3
|W-3
|18-16
|12-16
|Texas
|24
|39
|.381
|12½
|11½
|2-8
|W-1
|15-16
|9-23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|30
|24
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|15-5
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|30
|31
|.492
|3½
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-12
|11-19
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|4
|6
|5-5
|L-2
|17-17
|12-14
|Miami
|27
|35
|.435
|7
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|14-13
|13-22
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|7
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|13-15
|12-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|21-10
|14-17
|Milwaukee
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|1
|8-2
|W-1
|17-15
|18-12
|St. Louis
|32
|30
|.516
|3
|4
|2-8
|W-1
|16-15
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|13-16
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|38
|.377
|11½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-19
|10-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-9
|20-14
|Los Angeles
|37
|25
|.597
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|19-10
|18-15
|San Diego
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|21-14
|16-13
|Colorado
|25
|38
|.397
|14
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-14
|5-24
|Arizona
|20
|43
|.317
|19
|16½
|2-8
|L-7
|11-16
|9-27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Boston 12, Houston 8
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Miami 11, Colorado 4
San Francisco at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
