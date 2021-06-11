On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _ _ 6-4 L-1 16-14 23-10
Boston 38 25 .603 1 _ 6-4 W-1 18-15 20-10
New York 33 30 .524 6 4-6 L-1 17-16 16-14
Toronto 31 29 .517 3 5-5 L-1 13-13 18-16
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16 12½ 5-5 L-1 11-21 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 38 24 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-1 25-11 13-13
Cleveland 32 27 .542 5-5 L-1 14-12 18-15
Kansas City 30 31 .492 5-5 W-1 16-15 14-16
Detroit 26 36 .419 12 9 5-5 W-1 15-16 11-20
Minnesota 25 37 .403 13 10 4-6 W-1 13-19 12-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 37 27 .578 _ _ 6-4 L-1 19-18 18-9
Houston 35 27 .565 1 _ 7-3 L-1 20-13 15-14
Seattle 31 33 .484 6 5 4-6 L-1 17-14 14-19
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6 5 7-3 W-3 18-16 12-16
Texas 24 39 .381 12½ 11½ 2-8 W-1 15-16 9-23

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 30 24 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-1 15-5 15-19
Philadelphia 30 31 .492 5-5 W-2 19-12 11-19
Atlanta 29 31 .483 4 6 5-5 L-2 17-17 12-14
Miami 27 35 .435 7 9 3-7 W-1 14-13 13-22
Washington 25 33 .431 7 9 4-6 W-1 13-15 12-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 35 27 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-2 21-10 14-17
Milwaukee 35 27 .565 _ 1 8-2 W-1 17-15 18-12
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3 4 2-8 W-1 16-15 16-15
Cincinnati 29 31 .483 5 6 7-3 L-1 13-16 16-15
Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 11½ 12½ 3-7 L-4 13-19 10-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _ _ 7-3 L-1 18-9 20-14
Los Angeles 37 25 .597 _ 6-4 W-3 19-10 18-15
San Diego 37 27 .578 _ 3-7 L-2 21-14 16-13
Colorado 25 38 .397 14 11½ 6-4 L-1 20-14 5-24
Arizona 20 43 .317 19 16½ 2-8 L-7 11-16 9-27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Houston 8

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

