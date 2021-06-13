All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|42
|24
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|19-14
|23-10
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|19-17
|20-10
|Toronto
|33
|30
|.524
|7½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|13-13
|20-17
|New York
|33
|32
|.508
|8½
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|17-16
|16-16
|Baltimore
|22
|42
|.344
|19
|14
|5-5
|L-4
|11-21
|11-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|25-11
|16-13
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|5
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-12
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|33
|.476
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|16-15
|14-18
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|.406
|14½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|14-20
|12-18
|Detroit
|26
|39
|.400
|15
|10½
|3-7
|L-3
|15-19
|11-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|39
|27
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|21-18
|18-9
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|16-15
|Los Angeles
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|4
|8-2
|W-5
|18-16
|14-16
|Seattle
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|17-14
|14-21
|Texas
|25
|40
|.385
|13½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|15-16
|10-24
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|17-5
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|32
|31
|.508
|3½
|4½
|7-3
|W-4
|21-12
|11-19
|Atlanta
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|7
|4-6
|L-4
|17-17
|12-16
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|16-13
|13-22
|Washington
|27
|35
|.435
|8
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|15-17
|12-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|23-10
|14-17
|Milwaukee
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-3
|19-15
|18-12
|Cincinnati
|32
|31
|.508
|4½
|4½
|8-2
|W-3
|16-16
|16-15
|St. Louis
|32
|32
|.500
|5
|5
|2-8
|L-2
|16-15
|16-17
|Pittsburgh
|23
|40
|.365
|13½
|13½
|3-6
|L-6
|13-19
|10-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-9
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|38
|26
|.594
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-11
|18-15
|San Diego
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|1
|3-7
|L-4
|21-14
|16-15
|Colorado
|25
|41
|.379
|15½
|13
|3-7
|L-4
|20-14
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|45
|.308
|20
|17½
|1-9
|L-9
|11-18
|9-27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland 11, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
