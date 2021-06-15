All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|43
|24
|.642
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|19-14
|24-10
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|20-10
|Toronto
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|20-18
|New York
|33
|32
|.508
|9
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|17-16
|16-16
|Baltimore
|22
|43
|.338
|20
|15
|4-6
|L-5
|11-21
|11-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|25-12
|16-13
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|17-13
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|7
|1-9
|L-4
|16-16
|14-19
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-19
|12-20
|Minnesota
|26
|40
|.394
|15
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|14-21
|12-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|41
|27
|.603
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|23-18
|18-9
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-13
|17-15
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|18-16
|15-17
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|8
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|18-14
|15-21
|Texas
|25
|41
|.379
|15
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|15-16
|10-25
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-6
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|32
|32
|.500
|4
|5
|7-3
|L-1
|21-12
|11-20
|Atlanta
|30
|33
|.476
|5½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-17
|13-16
|Washington
|28
|35
|.444
|7½
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-17
|12-18
|Miami
|29
|37
|.439
|8
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|16-14
|13-23
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|14-18
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|20-16
|18-12
|Cincinnati
|33
|31
|.516
|4
|4
|8-2
|W-4
|16-16
|17-15
|St. Louis
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|17-15
|16-18
|Pittsburgh
|23
|42
|.354
|14½
|14½
|2-8
|L-8
|13-19
|10-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|19-9
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|40
|26
|.606
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|22-11
|18-15
|San Diego
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|21-14
|17-16
|Colorado
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-14
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|47
|.299
|21½
|18½
|0-10
|L-11
|11-19
|9-28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
