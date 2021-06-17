On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _ _ 7-3 L-2 19-14 24-12
Boston 42 27 .609 1 _ 6-4 W-3 20-17 22-10
New York 35 32 .522 7 4 4-6 W-2 17-16 18-16
Toronto 33 33 .500 3-7 L-3 13-15 20-18
Baltimore 22 45 .328 20 17 2-8 L-7 11-21 11-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 43 25 .632 _ _ 8-2 W-2 27-12 16-13
Cleveland 37 28 .569 1 7-3 W-3 19-13 18-15
Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½ 9 1-9 L-6 16-18 14-19
Detroit 29 39 .426 14 10½ 5-5 W-3 15-19 14-20
Minnesota 27 41 .397 16 12½ 4-6 W-1 14-21 13-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 43 27 .614 _ _ 8-2 W-6 25-18 18-9
Houston 39 28 .582 _ 7-3 W-3 22-13 17-15
Seattle 34 36 .486 9 5-5 L-1 19-15 15-21
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9 6-4 L-3 18-16 15-19
Texas 25 43 .368 17 14½ 3-7 L-3 15-16 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 35 25 .583 _ _ 8-2 W-3 20-6 15-19
Philadelphia 33 33 .500 5 4 7-3 W-1 21-12 12-21
Atlanta 30 35 .462 4-6 L-2 17-19 13-16
Washington 30 35 .462 6-4 W-4 18-17 12-18
Miami 29 39 .426 10 9 4-6 L-4 16-14 13-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 38 30 .559 _ _ 6-4 L-3 24-10 14-20
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _ _ 6-4 L-3 20-18 18-12
Cincinnati 35 31 .530 2 2 8-2 W-6 16-16 19-15
St. Louis 35 33 .515 3 3 4-6 W-3 19-15 16-18
Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 14½ 14½ 0-10 L-10 13-19 10-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 43 25 .632 _ _ 6-4 W-3 21-9 22-16
Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2 _ 7-3 L-1 23-12 18-15
San Diego 38 32 .543 6 1 2-8 L-3 21-14 17-18
Colorado 28 41 .406 15½ 10½ 5-5 W-3 23-14 5-27
Arizona 20 49 .290 23½ 18½ 0-10 L-13 11-19 9-30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 8, Texas 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 7

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 13, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Energy Department headquarters fly Progress Pride flag for the first time