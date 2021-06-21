On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 43 29 .597 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-17 23-12
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ _ 4-6 L-6 19-14 24-16
New York 38 33 .535 4 6-4 W-2 19-17 19-16
Toronto 35 35 .500 7 4-6 W-2 13-16 22-19
Baltimore 23 48 .324 19½ 19 1-9 L-2 12-23 11-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 43 29 .597 _ _ 5-5 L-4 27-12 16-17
Cleveland 39 30 .565 2 7-3 W-1 20-13 19-17
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 3-7 W-1 18-19 14-19
Minnesota 30 41 .423 12½ 12 6-4 W-4 14-21 16-20
Detroit 30 42 .417 13 12½ 4-6 W-1 15-19 15-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 43 28 .606 _ _ 8-2 W-7 26-13 17-15
Oakland 44 29 .603 _ _ 7-3 L-2 25-18 19-11
Seattle 38 36 .514 7-3 W-4 23-15 15-21
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 6-4 L-1 21-17 15-19
Texas 25 46 .352 18 17 2-8 L-6 15-19 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 36 29 .554 _ _ 5-5 L-2 20-7 16-22
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 6-4 L-1 21-12 13-23
Atlanta 33 36 .478 5 4-6 W-1 20-20 13-16
Washington 33 36 .478 5 8-2 W-2 21-18 12-18
Miami 31 40 .437 8 5-5 L-1 16-14 15-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 40 32 .556 _ _ 5-5 W-1 25-12 15-20
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _ 1 5-5 W-2 20-18 20-14
St. Louis 36 36 .500 4 5 4-6 L-1 19-15 17-21
Cincinnati 35 35 .500 4 5 6-4 L-4 16-16 19-19
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 14 15 2-8 L-1 15-20 10-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ _ 7-3 W-1 24-10 22-16
Los Angeles 44 27 .620 _ 8-2 W-3 23-12 21-15
San Diego 42 32 .568 5 _ 5-5 W-4 25-14 17-18
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ 11½ 5-5 L-2 25-16 5-27
Arizona 20 53 .274 26½ 21½ 0-10 L-17 11-22 9-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

