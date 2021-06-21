All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-17
|23-12
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-6
|19-14
|24-16
|New York
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|19-17
|19-16
|Toronto
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|6½
|4-6
|W-2
|13-16
|22-19
|Baltimore
|23
|48
|.324
|19½
|19
|1-9
|L-2
|12-23
|11-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|27-12
|16-17
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|2½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|20-13
|19-17
|Kansas City
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-19
|14-19
|Minnesota
|30
|41
|.423
|12½
|12
|6-4
|W-4
|14-21
|16-20
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|13
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-19
|15-23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|26-13
|17-15
|Oakland
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|25-18
|19-11
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|6½
|5½
|7-3
|W-4
|23-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|7½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-17
|15-19
|Texas
|25
|46
|.352
|18
|17
|2-8
|L-6
|15-19
|10-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|36
|29
|.554
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-7
|16-22
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-12
|13-23
|Atlanta
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-20
|13-16
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|6½
|8-2
|W-2
|21-18
|12-18
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-14
|15-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|25-12
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|20-18
|20-14
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|19-15
|17-21
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|4
|5
|6-4
|L-4
|16-16
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|14
|15
|2-8
|L-1
|15-20
|10-25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|24-10
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|27
|.620
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|23-12
|21-15
|San Diego
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|25-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|25-16
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|53
|.274
|26½
|21½
|0-10
|L-17
|11-22
|9-31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8
Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
