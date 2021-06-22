All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-17
|23-12
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-6
|19-14
|24-16
|New York
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|19-17
|19-16
|Toronto
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|6½
|4-6
|W-2
|13-16
|22-19
|Baltimore
|23
|49
|.319
|20
|19½
|1-9
|L-3
|12-24
|11-25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|27-12
|16-17
|Cleveland
|40
|30
|.571
|2
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|20-13
|20-17
|Kansas City
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-19
|14-19
|Minnesota
|31
|41
|.431
|12
|11½
|6-4
|W-5
|15-21
|16-20
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|13
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-19
|15-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|44
|28
|.611
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|26-13
|18-15
|Oakland
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-3
|25-18
|19-12
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|7
|5½
|7-3
|W-4
|23-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|8
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-17
|15-19
|Texas
|26
|46
|.361
|18
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|16-19
|10-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|37
|30
|.552
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|21-8
|16-22
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|21-12
|13-23
|Atlanta
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|14-17
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|7
|8-2
|W-2
|21-18
|12-18
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|16-14
|15-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|25-13
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|20-18
|20-15
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-15
|17-21
|Cincinnati
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|6
|5-5
|L-5
|16-16
|19-20
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|13½
|15½
|2-8
|L-1
|15-20
|10-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|24-10
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|28
|.611
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-12
|21-16
|San Diego
|43
|32
|.573
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|26-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|12
|5-5
|L-2
|25-16
|5-27
|Arizona
|21
|53
|.284
|26
|21½
|1-9
|W-1
|12-22
|9-31
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
