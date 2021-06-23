On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 44 29 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-1 20-17 24-12
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 _ 3-7 L-7 19-15 24-16
New York 38 34 .528 4 5-5 L-1 19-18 19-16
Toronto 36 35 .507 7 5-5 W-3 13-16 23-19
Baltimore 23 50 .315 21 19½ 1-9 L-4 12-25 11-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 44 30 .595 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-12 17-18
Cleveland 40 31 .563 6-4 L-1 20-13 20-18
Kansas City 33 38 .465 3-7 W-2 18-19 15-19
Detroit 32 42 .432 12 11 6-4 W-3 17-19 15-23
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½ 11½ 6-4 L-1 15-22 16-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 45 28 .616 _ _ 9-1 W-9 26-13 19-15
Oakland 45 30 .600 1 _ 7-3 W-1 25-18 20-12
Seattle 39 36 .520 7 8-2 W-5 24-15 15-21
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 9 5-5 L-2 21-18 15-19
Texas 26 47 .356 19 16½ 2-8 L-1 16-20 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 37 31 .544 _ _ 4-6 L-2 21-9 16-22
Atlanta 35 37 .486 4 7 6-4 W-2 20-20 15-17
Philadelphia 34 36 .486 4 7 5-5 L-2 21-13 13-23
Washington 34 36 .486 4 7 8-2 W-3 21-18 13-18
Miami 31 41 .431 8 11 4-6 L-2 16-15 15-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 41 33 .554 _ _ 4-6 W-1 26-13 15-20
Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _ 2 4-6 W-1 20-18 21-15
Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4 6 5-5 W-1 16-16 20-20
St. Louis 36 38 .486 5 7 4-6 L-3 19-15 17-23
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14 16 3-7 L-1 16-21 10-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 47 26 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-2 24-10 23-16
Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3 _ 6-4 L-2 23-12 21-17
San Diego 44 32 .579 _ 7-3 W-6 27-14 17-18
Colorado 30 44 .405 17½ 13 5-5 L-3 25-16 5-28
Arizona 21 54 .280 27 22½ 1-9 L-1 12-23 9-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 13, Texas 6

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

