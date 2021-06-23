All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|24-12
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-7
|19-15
|24-16
|New York
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|19-18
|19-16
|Toronto
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|13-16
|23-19
|Baltimore
|23
|50
|.315
|21
|19½
|1-9
|L-4
|12-25
|11-25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-12
|17-18
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|20-18
|Kansas City
|33
|38
|.465
|9½
|8½
|3-7
|W-2
|18-19
|15-19
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|12
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|17-19
|15-23
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12½
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-22
|16-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|26-13
|19-15
|Oakland
|45
|30
|.600
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|25-18
|20-12
|Seattle
|39
|36
|.520
|7
|4½
|8-2
|W-5
|24-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|9
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|21-18
|15-19
|Texas
|26
|47
|.356
|19
|16½
|2-8
|L-1
|16-20
|10-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|37
|31
|.544
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|21-9
|16-22
|Atlanta
|35
|37
|.486
|4
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|20-20
|15-17
|Philadelphia
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|21-13
|13-23
|Washington
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|7
|8-2
|W-3
|21-18
|13-18
|Miami
|31
|41
|.431
|8
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|16-15
|15-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|26-13
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|20-18
|21-15
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|16-16
|20-20
|St. Louis
|36
|38
|.486
|5
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|19-15
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|26
|46
|.361
|14
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|16-21
|10-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|24-10
|23-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|23-12
|21-17
|San Diego
|44
|32
|.579
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|27-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|30
|44
|.405
|17½
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|25-16
|5-28
|Arizona
|21
|54
|.280
|27
|22½
|1-9
|L-1
|12-23
|9-31
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
