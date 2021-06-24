On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 44 30 .595 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-17 24-13
Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½ _ 3-7 W-1 20-15 24-16
New York 39 34 .534 4 6-4 W-1 20-18 19-16
Toronto 37 35 .514 6 5-5 W-4 13-16 24-19
Baltimore 23 51 .311 21 20½ 1-9 L-5 12-26 11-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 44 30 .595 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-12 17-18
Cleveland 40 31 .563 2 6-4 L-1 20-13 20-18
Kansas City 33 39 .458 10 3-7 L-1 18-19 15-20
Detroit 32 42 .432 12 11½ 6-4 W-3 17-19 15-23
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½ 12 6-4 L-1 15-22 16-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 46 28 .622 _ _ 10-0 W-10 26-13 20-15
Oakland 45 31 .592 2 _ 6-4 L-1 25-18 20-13
Seattle 39 37 .513 8 8-2 L-1 24-16 15-21
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10 4-6 L-3 21-19 15-19
Texas 27 47 .365 19 16½ 3-7 W-1 17-20 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 31 .551 _ _ 4-6 W-1 22-9 16-22
Washington 35 36 .493 4 7 9-1 W-4 21-18 14-18
Atlanta 35 38 .479 5 8 5-5 L-1 20-20 15-18
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5 8 4-6 L-3 21-14 13-23
Miami 31 42 .425 9 12 3-7 L-3 16-16 15-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ _ 4-6 W-2 20-18 22-15
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½ 4-6 W-1 26-13 15-20
Cincinnati 36 36 .500 5-5 W-1 16-16 20-20
St. Louis 36 38 .486 4-6 L-3 19-15 17-23
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 16-21 10-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-3 24-10 24-16
Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4 _ 6-4 L-3 23-12 21-18
San Diego 45 32 .584 _ 7-3 W-7 28-14 17-18
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½ 13 6-4 W-1 25-16 6-28
Arizona 21 55 .276 28 23½ 1-9 L-2 12-24 9-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

Toronto 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 5, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Morel 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Toronto 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-5) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

