Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 46 31 .597 _ _ 3-7 W-3 22-15 24-16
Boston 45 31 .592 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 21-17 24-14
New York 40 35 .533 5 7-3 L-1 21-18 19-17
Toronto 38 36 .514 6 5-5 L-1 14-17 24-19
Baltimore 24 52 .316 21½ 21 2-8 W-1 12-26 12-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 44 31 .587 _ _ 3-7 L-1 27-13 17-18
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2 6-4 L-1 20-13 21-19
Kansas City 33 41 .446 10½ 11 3-7 L-3 18-19 15-22
Detroit 32 43 .427 12 12½ 6-4 L-1 17-20 15-23
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12 12½ 6-4 W-1 16-23 16-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 47 28 .627 _ _ 10-0 W-11 26-13 21-15
Oakland 46 32 .590 _ 5-5 L-1 25-18 21-14
Seattle 40 37 .519 8 8-2 W-1 24-16 16-21
Los Angeles 36 39 .480 11 3-7 L-4 21-19 15-20
Texas 28 48 .368 19½ 17 3-7 W-1 18-21 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 39 32 .549 _ _ 4-6 L-1 23-10 16-22
Washington 36 37 .493 4 8-2 L-1 21-18 15-19
Atlanta 36 39 .480 5 6-4 W-1 20-20 16-19
Philadelphia 35 38 .479 5 3-7 W-1 21-14 14-24
Miami 32 43 .427 9 12½ 3-7 W-1 17-17 15-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _ _ 5-5 W-3 21-18 22-15
Chicago 42 34 .553 1 3 4-6 L-1 26-13 16-21
Cincinnati 37 37 .500 5 7 4-6 L-1 17-17 20-20
St. Louis 36 40 .474 7 9 3-7 L-5 19-17 17-23
Pittsburgh 28 46 .378 14 16 5-5 W-2 16-21 12-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 49 26 .653 _ _ 9-1 W-4 25-10 24-16
Los Angeles 45 31 .592 _ 5-5 W-1 24-13 21-18
San Diego 46 32 .590 _ 8-2 W-8 29-14 17-18
Colorado 31 45 .408 18½ 14 6-4 L-1 25-16 6-29
Arizona 21 56 .273 29 24½ 1-9 L-3 12-24 9-32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

Texas 9, Kansas City 4

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Houston at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-9) at Toronto (Stripling 2-4), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-4) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Miami 11, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

San Diego 11, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

