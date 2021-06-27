All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|23-17
|24-14
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|_
|4-5
|W-4
|23-15
|24-16
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6
|4½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-17
|24-19
|New York
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|21-18
|19-19
|Baltimore
|24
|54
|.308
|23
|21½
|2-8
|L-2
|12-26
|12-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|44
|31
|.587
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-13
|17-18
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|2
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|21-19
|Kansas City
|33
|42
|.440
|11
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|18-19
|15-23
|Detroit
|33
|44
|.429
|12
|12
|4-5
|L-1
|18-21
|15-23
|Minnesota
|32
|43
|.427
|12
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|16-23
|16-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|48
|29
|.623
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-1
|26-13
|22-16
|Oakland
|46
|33
|.582
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|25-18
|21-15
|Seattle
|40
|37
|.519
|8
|5
|8-2
|W-1
|24-16
|16-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|40
|.474
|11½
|8½
|3-6
|L-5
|21-19
|15-21
|Texas
|29
|48
|.377
|19
|16
|4-6
|W-2
|19-21
|10-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|_
|4-5
|W-1
|24-10
|16-22
|Washington
|37
|38
|.493
|4½
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|21-18
|16-20
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|5½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|17-20
|Philadelphia
|35
|39
|.473
|6
|8½
|3-6
|L-1
|21-14
|14-25
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|9½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|18-18
|15-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|44
|33
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|22-18
|22-15
|Chicago
|42
|35
|.545
|2
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|26-13
|16-22
|Cincinnati
|38
|38
|.500
|5½
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-18
|20-20
|St. Louis
|37
|40
|.481
|7
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|20-17
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|28
|47
|.373
|15
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|16-21
|12-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|50
|26
|.658
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|26-10
|24-16
|Los Angeles
|46
|31
|.597
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|25-13
|21-18
|San Diego
|46
|33
|.582
|5½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|29-15
|17-18
|Colorado
|31
|46
|.403
|19½
|14
|5-5
|L-2
|25-16
|6-30
|Arizona
|22
|56
|.282
|29
|23½
|2-8
|W-1
|12-24
|10-32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 0
Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1
Miami 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 10, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
