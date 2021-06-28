On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 47 31 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-3 23-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 ½ _ 4-6 L-1 23-16 24-16
Toronto 40 36 .526 6 5 7-3 W-2 16-17 24-19
New York 40 37 .519 5-5 L-3 21-18 19-19
Baltimore 24 54 .308 23 22 2-8 L-2 12-26 12-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 45 32 .584 _ _ 3-7 W-1 28-14 17-18
Cleveland 41 33 .554 3 5-5 L-2 20-13 21-20
Detroit 34 44 .436 11½ 12 5-5 W-1 19-21 15-23
Kansas City 33 43 .434 11½ 12 3-7 L-5 18-19 15-24
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ 12 7-3 W-2 17-23 16-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 30 .615 _ _ 8-2 L-1 26-13 22-17
Oakland 47 33 .588 2 _ 4-6 W-1 25-18 22-15
Seattle 41 38 .519 7-3 L-1 24-16 17-22
Los Angeles 37 40 .481 10½ 4-6 W-1 21-19 16-21
Texas 30 48 .385 18 16 5-5 W-3 20-21 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 33 .548 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-11 16-22
Washington 37 38 .493 4 7-3 W-1 21-18 16-20
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-20
Philadelphia 36 39 .480 5 4-6 W-1 21-14 15-25
Miami 33 44 .429 9 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-18 15-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 45 33 .577 _ _ 7-3 W-5 23-18 22-15
Chicago 42 36 .538 3 4 4-6 L-3 26-13 16-23
Cincinnati 38 38 .500 6 7 3-7 L-1 18-18 20-20
St. Louis 37 41 .474 8 9 2-8 L-1 20-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 47 .382 15 16 6-4 W-1 16-21 13-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 27 .649 _ _ 8-2 L-1 26-11 24-16
Los Angeles 47 31 .603 _ 6-4 W-3 26-13 21-18
San Diego 47 33 .588 _ 9-1 W-1 30-15 17-18
Colorado 31 47 .397 19½ 15 4-6 L-3 25-16 6-31
Arizona 22 57 .278 29 24½ 2-8 L-1 12-24 10-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue