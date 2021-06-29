All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|24-17
|24-14
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|.595
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|23-16
|24-16
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6½
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|16-17
|24-19
|New York
|40
|38
|.513
|7½
|6
|4-6
|L-4
|21-19
|19-19
|Baltimore
|25
|54
|.316
|23
|21½
|2-8
|W-1
|12-26
|13-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|28-14
|17-18
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-13
|21-20
|Minnesota
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|12
|7-3
|W-2
|17-23
|16-20
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-21
|15-24
|Kansas City
|33
|44
|.429
|12
|12½
|3-7
|L-6
|18-19
|15-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|26-14
|22-17
|Oakland
|47
|33
|.588
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|25-18
|22-15
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|7
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|24-16
|17-22
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|21-19
|17-21
|Texas
|30
|48
|.385
|17½
|16
|5-5
|W-3
|20-21
|10-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|34
|.541
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|24-11
|16-23
|Washington
|38
|38
|.500
|3
|7
|7-3
|W-2
|22-18
|16-20
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|4½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|17-20
|Philadelphia
|36
|40
|.474
|5
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|21-14
|15-26
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|8½
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|18-18
|15-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|46
|33
|.582
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|24-18
|22-15
|Chicago
|42
|37
|.532
|4
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|26-13
|16-24
|Cincinnati
|39
|38
|.506
|6
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-18
|20-20
|St. Louis
|38
|41
|.481
|8
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-18
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|29
|48
|.377
|16
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|16-21
|13-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|50
|28
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|26-11
|24-17
|Los Angeles
|48
|31
|.608
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|27-13
|21-18
|San Diego
|47
|33
|.588
|4
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|30-15
|17-18
|Colorado
|32
|47
|.405
|18½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-16
|6-31
|Arizona
|22
|58
|.275
|29
|25
|2-8
|L-2
|12-24
|10-34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Houston 7
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 7, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Martin 0-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Poteet 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
